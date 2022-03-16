x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Ukraine

Sacramento pizza spot to donate 100% over three days to crisis relief efforts in Ukraine

Onespeed Pizza and The Waterboy said on social media that 100% of profits from Mar. 15, 16, and 17 will be donated to support crisis relief efforts in Ukraine.⁠

SACRAMENTO, Calif — More Sacramento businesses are doing what they can to help the people of Ukraine following the highly publicized invasion from Russia.

Onespeed Pizza and The Waterboy said on social media that 100% of profits from Mar. 15, 16, and 17 will be donated to support crisis relief efforts in Ukraine.⁠

The restaurants took to social media to spread the word about the campaign.

"After researching many different organizations, we have decided that the funds raised will be donated to Direct Relief’s Ukraine Crisis Fund," wrote OneSpeed Pizza on Instagram.

Resources:  

The Sacramento region is home to one of America’s largest Slavic and Ukrainian communities, with large-scale immigration happening during the Russian revolution.

There are an estimated 100 Ukrainian churches in the region, many of which have begun to collect cash and other donations to help efforts overseas. The Roseville, California-based First Ukrainian Baptist Church of Sacramento has already raised $25,000.

Related: Top General talks pivotal relationship between California National Guard and Ukraine as war drags on

Meanwhile, area businesses have started collecting donations or sending proceeds from sales to Ukrainian refugees. Sacramento’s Freeport Bakery made hundreds of blue and yellow cookies, cupcakes, and other pastries whose sales are being donated to the humanitarian efforts there.

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 10
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Watch: local Ukrainian community calls for more aid to Ukraine following Zelenskyy’s address

In Other News

Ukrainian Americans react to Zelenskyy’s address, call for more help