Sacramento firefighter preparing to head to Ukraine to help first responders in his home country

ELK GROVE, Calif. — A Cosumnes Fire Department firefighter and paramedic, who was born in Ukraine, is preparing to head to his home country to help first responders as the Russia-Ukraine crisis continues.

Oleg Klepach is a part of the U.S. and Mexico Firefighters United group which is a non-profit organization that was started by a Southern California firefighter. The group was started as a way to assist fire departments in Mexico to ensure they receive the training and equipment needed to provide fire and emergency services.

Right now, the non-profit's focus has shifted towards helping people in Ukraine.

The group is currently gathering equipment and raising money so a group of California firefighters can travel to Ukraine and help them during rescue missions.

"Our plan is actually to travel to the western city of Lviv, which is where I was born originally," Klepach told ABC10. "The plan is to go in the next few weeks and then in the future, go approximately once or twice a year to provide support and training for Ukrainian firefighters.”

Klepach said he will be a part of the group traveling to Ukraine to help first responders during rescue missions.

"I feel nervous and scared at the same time to go to Ukraine," Klepach said.

Throughout the Russia-Ukraine crisis, Klepach has been sharing ideas and training videos with first responders in Ukraine through social media.

“In the United States, our firefighters are a lot more advanced than Ukrainian firefighters in terms of training, top of the line equipment, engines, trucks, and ambulances," Klepach said.

Klepach told ABC10 that social media has not only been a great way for him to keep in contact with Ukrainian first responders, but with his family as well.

Klepach has one aunt and three cousins who live in the western part of Ukraine.

“Last time I talked to my cousin he was in a bomb shelter," Klepach said.

Klepach said his family in Lviv has been helping the refugees arriving from Eastern Ukraine by housing them and helping raise funds to help them in any way they can.

"The community has come together and assist me, my family and my friends and families in Ukraine as well," Klepach said. "My family and I appreciate all the support that has been outpouring from the community.”

