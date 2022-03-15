Sacramento flag store says demand for Ukrainian flags is soaring as people want to show their support

Allison Gaines, the owner of Sacramento Flag Works, said she had to buy a sewing machine and start making Ukrainian flags after they sold out of them two weeks ago.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As the Russia-Ukraine crisis continues, those in Sacramento are buying Ukrainian flags to show their support and solidarity for those in Ukraine.

Allison Gaines, the owner of Sacramento Flag Works on D Street, says there have been a lot of people coming to her store to buy Ukrainian flags as a way to show their support.

"The amount of empathy and sympathy that has been shown not only by the Sacramento community but from those outside of Sacramento as well has been amazing,” Gaines told ABC10.

Gaines says her store has sold at least 150 pieces of Ukrainian merchandise, such as multiple sizes of Ukrainian flags, patches, banners and pins within the last few weeks.

"Two weeks ago, we actually sold out of flags," Gaines said. "I went out, bought a sewing machine, and taught myself how to sew so I could make Ukrainian flags and meet the increase in demand."

Gaines said she made about 12 flags on her own as a way to meet the demands of those seeking flags.

"I wanted to be able to show my support and solidarity for those in Ukraine and encourage others to do so as well," Gaines said.

Gaines told ABC10 that a lot of the people who bought Ukrainian flags have had friends or family in Ukraine, but others have simply wanted to show their support.

A woman and her grandson came to the store Tuesday to buy several flags in support of the people of Ukraine.

The woman said she started by hanging blue and yellow ribbons throughout the community, but decided it was time to do something bigger to show her support for Ukrainians.

"I am here buying Ukrainian flags because I want to hang them all across the Mayhew Bridge over Highway 50," the woman told ABC10. "I want a lot of cars to be able to see them and get a sense of positivity."

Another man from Dixon came to the flag store and told ABC10 he was buying a flag to fly outside of his house in hopes of displaying his support for Ukrainians.

“Even though I am not from Ukraine myself, I still want those passing by that might be from Ukraine or have family in Ukraine to know they are supported," the Dixon resident said.

ABC10 has a full list of ways you can help the people of Ukraine HERE.