Sea Bags sell Ukrainian flag tote to help people in Ukraine

The company says 100-percent of the profits of the totes sold will go to World Central Kitchen and Razom for Ukraine to help with the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

PORTLAND, Maine — Sea Bags, a Portland-based company that makes tote bags out of recycled sails, is selling a new themed bag to help support people in Ukraine.

The company says 100-percent of the profits of the totes sold will go to World Central Kitchen and Razom for Ukraine to help with the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

"In Maine, I think people feel really far away from Ukraine and want to make a difference, wondering, 'What can I do?' beyond just worrying and making a small donation. And this is an opportunity for them to not only make a donation but carry something symbolic of Ukraine that shows their support for the country and people," Laura Hnatow, the vice president of marketing and e-commerce at Sea Bags, said.

With both her paternal grandparents being first-generation Ukrainian immigrants, our VP of Marketing & Ecommerce, Laura,... Posted by Sea Bags on Tuesday, March 8, 2022

The Ukrainian flag design was originally a gift to Hnatow from the CEO and the crew at Sea Bags to show support for Laura's Ukrainian heritage.

"Once it was gifted to me, we all started talking about was there a way we could use this to generate some type of support or donation for the Ukrainian people who were suffering during this crisis," Hnatow said. "We really just wanted to make a difference. Our employees are all feeling helpless. This is a way we can all contribute to the cause doing what we do best which is making bags."