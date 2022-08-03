Employee of Silicon Valley-based tech firm and her two children found dead in Ukraine

Tatiana Perebeinis and her two children were trying to evacuate from Ukraine when they were killed by Russian mortar artillery, a statement from the company says.

IRPIN', Kyiv Oblast — A Silicon Valley-based tech company's employee and her two children were killed by Russian mortar artillery while trying to flee Ukraine.

A statement from the company says Tatiana Perebeinis and her children were trying to evacuate from Irpin, a small city near the capital of Ukraine, that was left without water, electricity and heating.

Perebeinis was the Chief Accountant at SE Ranking, which has its headquarters in Palo Alto. However, according to the company's website, they have locations around the world, including one in Ukraine.

"Her family became the victim of the unprovoked fire on civilians, which under any law is a crime against humanity," SE Ranking said in a statement. "Our hearts are broken. Our prayers are for all Ukrainians, who are fighting for their right to exist."

A photo circulating the internet, taken by an Associated Press photographer, shows Ukrainian servicemen trying to help the wounded mother and her children.

