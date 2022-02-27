State Capitol dome adorned in blue and yellow in support of Ukraine at prayer vigil

Thousands of people gathered at the state Capitol Sunday calling for peace and an end to Russia's attack on Ukraine

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Amid heartbreak, there was an emotional show of solidarity as more than a thousand people gathered at the state Capitol Sunday to pray for peace and an end to Russia's attack on Ukraine.

“Russians don’t want this war. I know my relatives in Russia. I believe Russians don’t want fighting with Ukraine- we are brothers," said a tearful Daria Mishakova. She is half Russian and half Ukrainian and also has family in both countries.

Her sister sent her video of their home being bombed by Russians earlier in the day. The video shows the side of a large apartment complex blown out.

Mishakova fears for the safety of her sister's family, which includes three children -- one of which is just four months old.

“I’m really scared. I’m scared of Putin. I don’t understand what he try to do," she said.

Many at the prayer vigil spoke out against Russian President Vladimir Putin and urged U.S. and international leaders to intervene.

Natalia and Andre Prokopev, recent immigrants from Russia, said the ability to demonstrate and to criticize Putin in America makes them feel empowered.

“You can’t do anything in Russia," Prokopev said. "You feel very free to go outside (in the U.S.) and say what you think about the government of Russia."

The Prokopevs said they wanted to support Ukrainians and make it known that Russians do not support Putin's attack. The vigil comes as Putin put nuclear forces on high alert.

“I'm really scared about the red button," Mishakova said.

It also comes before the United Nations meets Monday for a rare emergency session and when Russian and Ukrainian delegations are scheduled to meet.

Many within the Slavic community are following the developments closely, and they are finding some comfort in community during a time of extreme uncertainty.

