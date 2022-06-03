California leaders show bi-partisan support for Ukraine at rally

Ukrainian Americans continue push for a no-fly zone over Ukraine, a move ruled out by NATO

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As Russia’s invasion of the country enters its 12th day and shelling of residential areas increase, Anatoly Gavriluk of Antelope, says he fears for his family back home. Two of his cousins live in Kyiv.

“My morning starts now not with coffee anymore,” Gabriluk said. “It’s just making sure they’re still alive you know? Texting them, checking e-mails. What happened? What’s next?”

Gavriluk was among the hundreds of people who gathered outside the California State Capitol on Sunday evening. He is joining calls for a no-fly zone over Ukraine, a move ruled out by NATO over concerns that it would lead to a larger war. However, he said he feels comforted seeing California's state and local leaders at Sunday’s demonstration.

In a show of bi-partisan support for Ukraine, Assemblyman Kevin Kiley (R), Asm. Ken Cooley (D), Asm. Kevin McCarty (D), Asm. Jim Cooper and state Senator Jim Nielsen (R) joined hands for a photo on the steps of the Capitol.

McCarty, Cooper and Nielsen joined the crowd in chanting, “no-fly zone.”

Among other local leaders who spoke at the event was Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg.

“If Ukrainians need to come to this country, we welcome them with open arms. No question about it,” he said.

Steinberg told ABC10 he endorses a ban on imports of Russian oil and additional sanctions on the country, but when it comes to calling for a no-fly zone, he said there are other factors to consider.

“A no-fly zone is the right call but the question is: who enforces it? I think the best way for Americans to avoid an even bigger war and help the Ukrainian people is to continue to send arms,” Steinberg said.

Ukrainian Americans like Gavriluk and the Ukrainian American House, which organized the demonstration, said they don’t see an alternative and continue to push for a no-fly zone to stop Russian forces.

“If they are going to get Ukraine, who’s next? He’s never going to stop. A dictator’s never going to stop and other countries have to realize they’re going to be next,” Gavriluk said.

