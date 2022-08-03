Ukrainians in CA react to Russia oil sanctions and how it might affect the war

"I do not think it will have an immediate impact," said Mykola Pavliuchenkov.

SAN DIEGO — As the Biden Administration implements a new sanction on Russian oil, experts say gas prices will continue to rise. Some local Ukrainians say while they’re grateful for this latest move, they fear it may not be enough to stop Russia.

"I'm so grateful. It's definitely going to destroy the economy," said Nina Kay.

Kay’s family is in Russia, including her 63-year-old brother, who refuses to flee, telling her, "If Russia is going to start a war, I am going to stay and fight to the last drop of my blood. He says I am going to stay and protect my land and my freedom," said Kay.



Like many Ukrainians, Kay has been paying close attention to the conflict, including how the United States is responding.



On Tuesday, President Biden announced his latest sanction, a ban on imports of Russian oil. But, will it stop the war? Kay isn't sure.

Mykola Pavliuchenkov who lives in Carmel Valley and has family in Ukraine is also not sure how it will affect the war.

"I do not think it will have an immediate impact. I hope Ukraine will be able to stand their ground to protect their land long enough," said Pavliuchenkov.

Still, Pavliuchenkov says oil related sanctions are critical, especially for Russia which relies so heavily on the industry.

As for its impact here, Pavliuchenkov says while gas prices are at a record high, he doesn't mind the increase and hopes others feel the same.

"Maybe it will be $10 more for the full tank, yeah maybe, but if it helps to save one life, I'm totally fine, even if it's more than $10," said Pavliuchenkov.

Aside from the sanctions, some have suggested a no-fly zone, which NATO has so far rejected.

Meanwhile, on the local level, donations have been pouring in. While that may not put an end to this conflict, at least for now, it helps those who are in the middle of it.

The House of Ukraine inside Balboa Park is one of several places in San Diego collecting donations and is open daily from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Among other things, they're looking for diapers and first aid kits.