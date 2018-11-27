Bethesda, Maryland — There are still lots of questions after unfounded reports of an active shooter sparked panic Tuesday afternoon among doctors, visitors, and staff at Walter Reed Medical Center.

The Pentagon and U.S. Navy eventually claimed it was all part of a drill, but Naval Support Activity Bethesda said that wasn't the case and said it was actually a false alarm.

NSAB said a call came into security around 2 p.m. Eastern about an 'active shooter situation' in the basement of one of the buildings at Walter Reed. Authorities with NSAB said crews cleared the building and found no indication of an active shooter and determined it was a false alarm.

Security responded and cleared the building, finding no indication of an active shooter.



After investigating the call and the origin, NSA Bethesda has determined that this was a false alarm and not part of a scheduled drill as has been reported.



2/2 — NSABethesda (@nsabethesda) November 27, 2018

Montgomery County Police officer Rick Goodale said police were called to the scene Tuesday just after 2:20 p.m.

Multiple officials said patients and staff were told to move to secure locations and were advised to remain on lockdown until notified by security. It's unclear why this was done if the incident was a drill.

Many around the facility had been tweeting about the reported active shooter situation, including a Maryland congressman.

Congressman Dutch Ruppersberger, a Democrat who represents Maryland's 2nd Congressional District, wrote on Twitter that that he was in a conference room with approximately 40 other people when they were told there was an active shooter.

I am currently at Walter Reed Medical in Bethesda where we've been told there is an active shooter. I am currently safe in a conference room w/ approx 40 others. — Dutch Ruppersberger (@Call_Me_Dutch) November 27, 2018

After the Pentagon claimed the incident was a drill, he later tweeted that they were given the all clear but "at no point was there any indication that this was a drill."

Various employees inside the hospital had reported on social media about receiving notifications of a code white active shooter situation. The alerts urged people to shelter in place and move all patients and staff to secure locations.

From employee sheltered in place at Walter Reed.. when I asked what he is hearing/seeing. https://t.co/q1YlTV7Q1j — Adam Longo (@adamlongoTV) November 27, 2018

People were reporting that conflicting emails were being sent out addressing the incident at Walter Reed. Some emails said "exercise active shooter" while some said "this is not a drill."

A doctor at the hospital tweeted video showing heavily armed law enforcement officers in the area, but noted she hadn't heard any shots.

Inside Walter Reed right now after the active shooter announcement. Was looking on Twitter for news and it's filled with people questioning the safety of their loved ones. Building 19 in lockdown. Haven't heard any shots. Multiple agencies responding. Hopefully false alarm. pic.twitter.com/xNDKyEuN56 — Lindsey Migliore, DO (@DrMigliore) November 27, 2018

Another employee at the hospital posted a screenshot of a notification sent to her phone. She said she was currently hiding in a closet with a patient and two other employees.

Active Shooter at my job. Walter Reed Hospital. pic.twitter.com/ee3fXlqO6K — A'Jada 🧡 (@nattyby__nature) November 27, 2018

I'm hiding in a closet with a patient and two co-workers. Lights off. I have no idea where everyone else in my department ran to. I just hope everyone is safe...... — A'Jada 🧡 (@nattyby__nature) November 27, 2018

No injuries or gunshots were reported.

Contributing: USA Today

