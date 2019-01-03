The parents of an American college student who died after being detained in North Korea say Kim Jong Un and his "evil regime" are responsible for his death.

Otto Warmbier died in June 2017 after being returned home from North Korea in a vegetative state.

“We have been respectful during this summit process. Now we must speak out. Kim and his evil regime are responsible for the death of our son Otto,” Fred and Cindy Warmbier said in a statement reported by multiple media outlets.

“Kim and his evil regime are responsible for unimaginable cruelty and inhumanity. No excuses or lavish praise can change that.”

President Trump said Thursday he took Kim “at his word” that the North Korean leader was unaware of the alleged mistreatment of Warmbier, who died after being imprisoned there.

Warmbier, a 22-year-old University of Virginia student from Ohio, was visiting North Korea with a tour group when he was arrested and sentenced to 15 years of hard labor in 2016 on suspicion of stealing a propaganda poster.

He died in June 2017, shortly after he returned to the U.S. in a coma.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.