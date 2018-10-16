The Catholic Archdiocese of Washington on Monday released the names of 31 priests credibly accused of sexual abuse of minors since 1948, noting its commitment to help in the healing process of survivors.

To the Archdiocese's knowledge, there has not been a credible allegation of priest minor abuse in almost 20 years. The website page lists 28 priests of the archdiocese and three priests who temporarily worked in its parishes or schools.

No archdiocesan priest in active ministry has ever been credibly accused of minor abuse, the press release said. Monday's list is part of a review ordered in 2017 by Cardinal Donald Wuerl. For some priests, the list includes years they were arrested and convicted or abuse was reported against them.

The Archdiocese released the list amid waves of clerical abuse scandals and cover-up allegations. Pope Francis has faced calls to resign — including from an ex-Vatican diplomat — following his response to the child abuse cases.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM