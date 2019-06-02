The Washington Post reported on Tuesday that Sen. Elizabeth Warren listed her race as “American Indian” on a registration card for the State Bar of Texas more than 30 years ago.

The card, dated April 1986, was used to register the Democratic senator from Massachusetts to the State Bar of Texas after she was admitted, the Washington Post said. The words “American Indian” appeared under the card’s “race” section.

The Post obtained photos of the registration card through an open records request.

Warren’s office did not dispute the card’s authenticity to the Post.

"As Senator Warren has said she is not a citizen of any tribe and only tribes determine tribal citizenship. She is sorry that she was not more mindful of this earlier in her career," said Kristen Orthman, a spokeswoman for Warren, in a statement to CNN.

Reports of the registration card’s existence came just days after Warren apologized to the Cherokee Nation for taking a DNA test to prove her Native American heritage to President Donald Trump.

Tribe spokeswoman Julie Hubbard said Friday Warren apologized "for causing confusion on tribal sovereignty and tribal citizenship and the harm that has resulted."

Warren released her DNA test results in October as evidence she had Native American in her bloodline, albeit at least six generations back. She had previously said her Native American roots were part of "family lore."

The Cherokee Nation complained then that tribal nations, not DNA tests, determine citizenship and that Warren was "undermining tribal interests with her continued claims of tribal heritage."

Warren launched an exploratory committee for the 2020 presidential election on New Year’s Eve.

Contributing: Associated Press