WATCH LIVE: ABC News coverage of the Ukraine-Russia crisis

The White House is calling Russia’s troop deployments in eastern Ukraine an “invasion” after initially hesitating to use the term.

Convoys of armored vehicles were seen rolling across the Ukraine’s separatist-controlled territories late Monday.

Around the world, leaders are condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin. Germany halted certification for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia, slamming Putin’s actions as a “serious break of international law.”

The U.K. slapped sanctions on Russian banks. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, sought to project calm, telling the country: “We are not afraid of anyone or anything.” Protesters draped in Ukrainian flags gathered outside the Russian Embassy in Kyiv, one carrying a sign reading “We chose Europe not Russia.”

