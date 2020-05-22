The president announced at an abrupt White House briefing Friday that governors should allow churches and places of worship to open during the pandemic.

WASHINGTON — President Trump says churches and other houses of worship should be considered essential, and allowed to open during the coronavirus pandemic.

During an abrupt White House press briefing Friday afternoon, he announced that governors should let places of worship to open "right now," because the country needs more prayer.

Trump then left without taking questions from reporters, and Dr. Deborah Birx of the White House coronavirus task force came up to the podium to discuss deaths from COVID-19.

The White House had announced Friday that Trump would be holding a press conference at 1 p.m. Eastern. They had told reporters about the briefing with about 10 minutes notice and did not say what the president would be discussing.

