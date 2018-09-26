President Donald Trump is trumpeting his efforts to rewrite the nation's trade deals as he kicks off a press conference in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

Trump is talking up news that the U.S. and Japan will open negotiations on a bilateral trade agreement.

And he's touting the deal he signed with South Korea earlier this week.

Trump is also repeating his claims that China is trying to meddle in the upcoming midterm elections because they oppose his tough trade policies.

He says, "they would like to see me lose an election because they've never been challenged like this."

Trump is addressing a roomful of hundreds of reporters from U.S. and international media organizations in a sweltering hotel ballroom.

