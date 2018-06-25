A billboard in Amarillo, Texas has a powerful response to a sign that told liberals to keep on driving through the Lone Star State.
Last week, a sign along Interstate 40 went viral for its controversial message telling liberals to "Please continue on I-40 until you have left our GREAT STATE OF TEXAS." After social media backlash to the message, the billboard owner decided to have it removed, according to the Star-Telegram.
But now, there's a new message greeting drivers along the interstate.
"Texas is for everyone - Not for bigotry," is what's displayed on the digital billboard set up by Roman Leal.
The Amarillo resident organized a GoFundMe campaign for the billboard after the anti-liberal billboard went viral last week.
Leal quickly raised enough money for his welcoming message to go up along the same interstate.
He said he's inspired and filled with pride by all the support.
"Amarillo is a community of kind, caring people and we won't stand for a message of exclusion," Leal said.
As of Monday afternoon, they've raised $3,800, enough money for the digital billboard to be on display for two months.