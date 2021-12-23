NORAD Santa tracker 2021: How to track Santa Claus this Christmas

While NORAD's Santa Tracker website has been online for several weeks, the real excitement gets underway on the morning of Christmas Eve.

WASHINGTON — Santa Claus is coming to town and NORAD will be tracking his every move on Christmas Eve, just like they've done for more than six decades.

While the Santa Tracker website has been online for several weeks, the real show gets underway on the morning of Christmas Eve.

Starting at 4 a.m. Eastern on Dec. 24, you'll be able to see updates as Santa gets ready for his big flight around the world. Starting at 6 a.m. Eastern, you can also call 1-877-Hi-NORAD (1-877-446-6723) for details on where Santa was last spotted.

For the second year in a row, due to COVID-19 concerns, the NORAD Tracks Santa Operations Center won't have as many phone operators as usual. So some callers will get a recorded message when they call in throughout the day.

The military command has been fielding calls since 1955, when Air Force Col. Harry Shoup — the commander on duty at NORAD’s predecessor, the Continental Air Defense Command — fielded a call from a child who dialed a misprinted telephone number in a newspaper department store ad, thinking she was calling Santa.

A fast-thinking Shoup quickly assured his caller that he was. And the tradition began.

Today, most early calls come from Japan and Europe, and as the day goes on the callers from the U.S. and Canada climb.

In addition to the phone center and online site, Amazon Alex users can ask for Santa's location using the NORAD Tracks Santa skill on Dec. 24 and OnStar subscribers can use the OnStar service to locate Santa.