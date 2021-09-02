White House to hold COVID-19 briefing Tuesday

The 12:15 p.m. Eastern press conference is expected to center around updates on how the country is faring in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The White House announced Tuesday that COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients, along with COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force Chair Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith will brief the public on operational updates regarding the federal government’s COVID-19 pandemic response.

Watch the briefing live here at 12:15 p.m. Eastern:

The briefings, usually set for three times a week, are part of Biden’s attempt to rebuild trust and mobilize Americans to follow health guidance on the coronavirus and to break down public resistance to the vaccine. Tuesday's briefing appears to be a rare exception to update the public on some much-needed information about the pandemic fight.

While it was initially unclear exactly what operational details the White House planned to update the public on, the briefing announcement came as a team of World Health Organization investigators continued their work in China Tuesday.

The team of international and Chinese scientists have been searching for the origins of COVID-19. They said that the coronavirus most likely first appeared in humans after jumping from an animal. The team dismissed Tuesday, a year after the virus was first recognized in China, as unlikely a theory that the coronavirus leaked from a Chinese lab.

One expert said a closely watched visit by World Health Organization experts to Wuhan, China, did not dramatically change the current understanding of the early days of the pandemic. But, it did offer more details they said. The experts considered several theories for how the disease first ended up in humans, leading to a pandemic that has now killed more than 2.3 million people worldwide.