The suspected gunman in a mass shooting that left 12 people dead at a California bar has been identified as Ian David Long, police said on Thursday.

Long, 28, was a veteran in the Marine Corps and had previous encounters with local police, said Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean. He was found dead inside the Borderline Bar & Grill when a SWAT team and officers entered. Dean said Long may have killed himself, but that police were still investigating.

Long allegedly used a .45-caliber handgun with an extended magazine, said Dean. Twelve people, including a veteran sheriff's sergeant, were killed during the attack at the bar, a popular hangout for students, in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

Police had not initially identified a motive and did not believe Long targeted any employees at the bar specifically.

Dean said his department had several previous contacts with Long, including a call to his home in April, when deputies found him acting irate and irrationally because of what authorities were told at the time might have been PTSD. The sheriff said a mental health crisis team was called at that time and concluded that Long did not need to be taken into custody.

The other prior encounters were a traffic accident and an incident when he was the victim of a battery at a different bar, Dean said.

Witnesses told local TV stations that the gunman was tall and wearing all black with a hood and his face partly covered. He first fired on a person working the door, then appeared to shoot at random at people inside, they said.

By the time a SWAT team and scores of officers arrived at the bar, the gunfire had stopped. When they entered, they found the gunman dead inside.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Ron Helus, one of the first law enforcement officers to respond to the scene, was among the dead, Dean said.

Authorities began a search of Long's home in Newbury Park, about 5 miles from the Borderline bar, for clues to what set him off.

