A woman made a guest appearance as President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, testified before Congress Wednesday afternoon.

Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) introduced Lynne Patton to the House Oversight and Reform Committee on Capitol Hill as his argument against Cohen’s claim that the president is racist.

In his written testimony and opening statement, Cohen had referred to the president as a conman and racist.

Meadows argued that Patton would never work for Trump if he was racist.

“She says that as a daughter born of a man from Birmingham, Alabama that there is no way that she would work for an individual who was racist,” Meadows said.

Patton works for the Trump administration as the New York-New Jersey regional administrator for the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Cohen said in the hearing that he was responsible for Patton joining the administration and for her HUD position.

She’s been widely criticized as being unqualified for her appointed HUD job, previously being an event planner best known for her work on the wedding of Trump’s son Eric.

Early February, she announced her plans to live in different New York public housing developments for four weeks to get an up-close look at the city’s troubled system. The plan did not include weekends, which she spent in her apartment in Trump Tower in Manhattan.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.