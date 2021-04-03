Widow's $9,500 wedding ring found in pawnshop after it was stolen

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — A widow who lost her husband two decades ago was in jeopardy of losing a piece of his memory forever when her $9,500 wedding ring was stolen, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies say when the 20-year widow noticed her ring was missing, she contacted the sheriff's office. According to the agency, the ring was worth $9,500.
Detectives say they discovered the ring had been stolen while the woman's house was being cleaned and was later sold to a pawnshop.
The accused thief confessed to stealing the wedding ring, deputies say.
Thankfully, the ring was found at the pawnshop before it was sold and was returned to its rightful owner.
According to the sheriff's office, the person accused of stealing the ring was charged with elder abuse and grand theft.
- What to know about Tampa's federal COVID-19 vaccine site
- Tampa police union backs fired officer after body-camera video shows officer saying N-word
- Patients 'extremely vulnerable to COVID-19' will need this form to get a vaccine
- CVS offering COVID vaccine to Florida teachers under 50
- SpaceX's Starship sticks its landing but blows up
- Am I eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Florida?
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter