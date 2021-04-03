Widow's $9,500 wedding ring found in pawnshop after it was stolen

Detectives say the woman's ring was stolen while her house was being cleaned.

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — A widow who lost her husband two decades ago was in jeopardy of losing a piece of his memory forever when her $9,500 wedding ring was stolen, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say when the 20-year widow noticed her ring was missing, she contacted the sheriff's office. According to the agency, the ring was worth $9,500.

Detectives say they discovered the ring had been stolen while the woman's house was being cleaned and was later sold to a pawnshop.

The accused thief confessed to stealing the wedding ring, deputies say.

Thankfully, the ring was found at the pawnshop before it was sold and was returned to its rightful owner.

According to the sheriff's office, the person accused of stealing the ring was charged with elder abuse and grand theft.