Roughly 55,000 people stood crammed together at Auditorium Shores in Austin on Saturday for the Turn Out For Texas rally, watching as U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke sang "On the Road Again" with country music legend Willie Nelson, the El Paso Times reports.

Attendees at the free concert, which included performances from Leon Bridges and local Austin artists like Tameca Jones, waved "Beto for Senate" signs and chanted the Democrat's name as he addressed the crowd.

"Let tonight be a message to the future," O'Rourke, D-El Paso, said to cheers. "Let them know who we are, what we believe in and what we are willing to do to accomplish our goals."

O'Rourke is challenging U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, a Republican who has represented Texas in the Senate since 2012. New polls show that the race is closer than ever, and Texas Democrats are counting on O'Rourke to make strides for their party, which hasn't won a statewide election in Texas since 1994.

Willie Nelson debuts 'Vote 'Em Out'

The crowd, which included politicians and voters alike, was boisterous all night, but reached its highest volume when Nelson debuted a new song to mark the occasion titled, "Vote 'Em Out."

“If you don’t like who’s in there, vote 'em out," he sang. "That’s what election day is all about, and the biggest gun we’ve got is called the ballot box. So if you don’t like who’s in there, vote 'em out.”

And here’s Willie Nelson’s performance of “Vote Em Out” to close out Beto O’Rourke’s Austin rally. pic.twitter.com/rRR9aHApSh — Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) September 30, 2018

“My wife, Annie, and I have met and spoken with Beto, and we share his concern for the direction things are headed,” Nelson said in a statement to Rolling Stone in August. “Beto embodies what is special about Texas, an energy and an integrity that is completely genuine.”

Nelson and O'Rourke previously shared the stage on the Fourth of July during the annual Willie's Picnic at Circuit of the Americas. O'Rourke is a onetime punk rocker.

The pair performed Nelson’s "Roll Me Up and Smoke Me When I Die" and "It's All Going to Pot” before performing a medley of "Will the Circle Be Unbroken" and "I'll Fly Away.”

O'Rourke, not Nelson, the star of the show

Tammy Moriearty and Beth Scott drove from Lubbock and said, "of course," they were excited to see Nelson — but the real draw for them was O'Rourke.

"I would not have missed it for the world," Moriearty said before O'Rourke or Nelson took the stage. "We’ve been volunteers with Beto’s campaign since well before his office opened in Lubbock, and I can’t think of anything that I’m more excited to be behind."

The 2016 presidential election was demoralizing for Moriearty, but she said O'Rourke's campaign has restored some of her faith in politics.

"He is a shining, bright, fresh breath of air at a time when we’ve felt like we’ve been struggling and drowning," she said. "He is amazing. If I would have had to drive 9, 10, 12 hours to be here today, I would have been here."

Many in the audience expressed more enthusiasm for O'Rourke than Nelson, and dozens of people waited until the crowd had thinned out for a chance to meet O'Rourke and snap a photo.

"I love you so much, man," one woman called to O'Rourke as he reached across the barricade to shake her hand.

"I've got to take a photo with you," said another, leaning forward with her cellphone camera ready.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved