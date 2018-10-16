The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
3-45-49-61-69, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 5
The cash option, which is favored by nearly all winners, is $380 million. The $667 million jackpot refers to the annuity option, paid out over 29 years.
It will rank as the third-largest grand prize in U.S. history. The increase reflects a surge in ticket sales.
The record lottery jackpot was a $1.6 billion Powerball prize won in January 2016.
Although the Mega Millions prize has grown larger, the odds of winning remain the same, at a dismal one in 302.5 million.
This year, 20-year-old Shane Missler of Port Richey won a $451 million prize on Jan. 5, while Richard Wahl of Vernon, N.J., won $533 million on March 30. In all, three Mega Millions jackpots have been awarded in 2018.
The highest jackpot ever in the game: On March 30, 2012, Mega Millions produced a $656 million jackpot, split three ways.
Mega Millions is played in 44 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Florida Today contributed to this story.