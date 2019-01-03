Residents in a Wisconsin town are turning their focus on parents to stop bullying and hitting them where it hurts – their wallets.

Officials in Sun Prairie are considering a law that would fine parents of bullies anywhere from $50 to $1,000, according a Fox 8 Cleveland.

The station reported that the law would cover all types of bullying including verbal, physical or cyber-bullying.

A spokesperson for the Sun Prairie Area School Distract told the station that the district hasn’t taken a stance on the proposal yet but added that there are other programs in place to prevent bullying.

The proposed law will be brought to the city’s Youth and Family Commission next week, Fox 8 reported.