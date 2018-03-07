A pair of not-so-savvy thieves in Canada were caught trying to use a stolen credit card at a convenience store -- and one of the alleged crooks ended crashing through the ceiling in an escape attempt. It was all caught on surveillance video.

CTV News in Edmonton reports the couple tried to buy a can of soda using a stolen credit card at the Spruce Grove Reddi Mart in Edmonton, Alberta.

A police officer responded and the video shows the man tried to escape by pushing the woman toward the officer, forcing them both to the ground. As the woman lay on top of the officer, the man -- who by then had lost his shirt -- ran to the back stockroom, but the back door was locked.

He returned to the store, but eventually was forced to give up when the officer had his taser pointed at the suspect. But the suspect kept trying to get up and was eventually Tased.

During all that, the woman also went to the stockroom to try to escape. She tried climbing above the ceiling tiles in the store. Moments later, the tiles gave way and she could be seen on the video falling down, with her back landing first on the metal shelves.

Two more officers arrived to take the pair into custody.

Richard Pariseau, 28, faces 11 charges according to CTV including resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer. Brittany Burke, 29, faces less serious charges including obstructing a police officer and failing to comply.

