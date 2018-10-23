An Imperfect Union brings together two people on opposite sides of an issue to work on a project in their community. Watch full episodes on Facebook Watch every Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET.

Brenda

Growing up in a Christian home, Brenda Pennock always viewed abortion as wrong. But when she became pregnant at 20 years old, she pushed her conscience to the back of her mind.

At the time, abortion was still illegal. The Supreme Court had yet to hear the case of Roe v. Wade, which ultimately changed the law in 1973. Brenda drove from Ohio to New York for the procedure and had her first of two abortions.

“I remember sitting and thinking, 'I murdered someone. I have committed murder. God is never going to forgive me for this,' and I just quickly pushed that out of my mind,” she said.

For decades, Brenda struggled with anxiety and depression, which she later linked to her abortions. She now counsels women who had abortions on a national helpline and tries not to dwell on what could have been.

“I have come to realize what the enemy meant for evil in that case, God has brought around to some good,” Brenda said.

Brittany

Much like Brenda, Brittany Gaudet also grew up with parents who centered their household around faith. Abortion wasn’t talked about as much as abstinence, but when Brittany did learn about the procedure, the conversation made her ask some questions.

“They talked about blood and dying and pain and long-term consequences. I was very skeptical when they called it murder, and I didn’t really believe them outright,” Brittany said.

As Brittany got older, her views shifted. She ultimately decided to become a doctor and is now a medical student at the University of South Florida where she’s an active member of USF’s “Medical Students for Choice” chapter.

Brittany doesn’t believe the conversation about abortion should focus on the question of when life begins.

“I think that’s a crutch that both sides lean on, and that’s something they hone in on instead of focusing on whose life is here and what are the factors in that person’s life that are important to that decision,” Brittany said.

The Meeting

Brenda and Brittany met for the first time to set up lunch for a “Faces of Courage” client. The non-profit offers assistance to men and women battling cancer.

While the two organized lunch, Brenda told Brittany about her two abortions. Emotional support, Brenda said, was the element she was missing after her procedures.

To find out how the rest of their conversation unfolds, watch the full episode of An Imperfect Union.

