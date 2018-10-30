You can feel free to dress your chicken in a Halloween costume, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has clarified. This comes despite a report that seemed to warn against the practice due to the potential spread of salmonella.

The CDC had to clarify on its website last week, saying it has not warned people against dressing chickens in costumes. It does, however, want to remind people about the proper way to handle chickens.

- Always wash your hands with soap and water.

- Keep chickens outside and don't eat or drink anything in areas where they roam.

- Don't kiss chickens and don't snuggle with them then touch your face or mouth.

- Children under the age of five should not touch chickens because their immune systems are not strong enough. Kids are also more likely to put their hands in their mouths after touching a chicken.

