Breaking up is hard to do, but a new business is trying to help you get on with your new life after you say, "Thank U, Next."

Onward is a concierge service that it says helps people going through the end of a relationship take the steps to move on. Services include things as basic as finding new housing, moving services and changing your mailing address to help with home design and finding new hangouts. The company even says it can help launch customers back into the dating pool.

Co-founders and Lindsay Meck and Mika Leonard tell MarketWatch they decided to launch the endeavor after going through their own breakups six months apart.

Prices range from $99 for a 10-month quick "reboot" to $500 for a 3-month "recalibrate."

Onward is currently only available in New York City, but the company website is taking suggestions on where to expand.

Getty Images/iStockphoto