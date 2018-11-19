MIAMI, Fla. — What’s worth about $500 million and weighs about the same as eight adult male black rhinos? The amount of cocaine the U.S. Coast Guard confiscated in international waters in the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

The Coast Guard Cutter James crew unloaded about 18.5 tons of cocaine Thursday at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale.

There were 15 separate, suspected drug-smuggling vessel interdictions done by multiple U.S. Coast Guard cutters that led to the large amount of cocaine brought back and unloaded in Fort Lauderdale.

