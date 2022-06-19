A suspect in an unidentified vehicle pulled up and fired off several rounds during a family BBQ on the southwest side of town, killing two and injuring five more.

Police were called to the 2500 block of Patron Drive around 10:13 p.m. for reports of a shooting in progress. When officers arrived they found multiple people with gunshot wounds; two were killed. Police said that the family was having a barbecue in the front yard of their home, when an unidentified suspect pulled up and fired off several rounds at them.

Seven people were shot; five men and two women. Two of the men were pronounced dead at the scene by Emergency Medical Services. The other five victims were taken to various local hospitals to be treated for their wounds. Their conditions were unknown.

Police are still working to gather more information from the scene. SAPD Chief William McManus believes the incident was random but targeted. He said there were six children inside the home at the time of the shooting, but thankfully, none were injured.

"A family was barbecuing out in front of the house and someone drove by and unloaded on them, firing off about twenty or thirty rounds," said Chief McManus. "We have seven shot and two dead right now, two females and the remaining five are men in their 20s to early 40s. Back in May, there was a deadly conduct incident at this house, a drive-by, but other than that we don’t have any incidents at this house."