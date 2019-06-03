CBD oil, or cannabidiol oil, is becoming a popular method among parents to help calm their children down.

But is it safe for parents to give to their children?

1. CBD oil is not marijuana

Although it is derived from marijuana, CBD oil does not have the same effect. According to parents.com, the biggest side effects of CBD oil are drowsiness and dry mouth.

2. CBD oil can be used to treat different children's ailments

CBD oil can be highly effective in treating seizures, autism, ADHD, depression and anxiety in children. In 2017 and 2018, the New England Journal of Medicine did two studies on children with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and Dravet syndrome, two types of epilepsy disorders. The study found a significant decrease in seizures among patients treated with CBD oil.

On the flip side, there are restrictions to using CBD oil.

1. There are limited trials and studies

There are limited tests on how the product interacts with children and can have side effects with other medicine.

“This interest in CBD is coming out more broadly in these perceptions of lack of harmfulness and the changing perceptions of marijuana use in general,” Dr. John Mitchell, researcher and assistant professor at the Duke ADHD Program, says. “For a lot of different disorders — PTSD, ASD, some addictions — [some members of the public are] interested because it might have therapeutic effects when you isolate the CBD. But those studies are preliminary. When you look at the published literature on CBD there’s nothing — it’s limited to one study.”

2. CBD oil is not legal across the U.S.

Although CBD oil can be purchased at a dispensary, it is still considered an illegal drug. CBD oil is legal under the U.S. federal law, however, the Drug Enforcement Administration [DEA] has stated that cannabidiol products like CBD oil are legal only in the states where marijuana is legalized. Families have moved across the country to have access to CBD oils and medication for their children. Since it is still considered illegal, Child Protective Services can open an investigation on a family.

So, is CBD oil safe for children? There is still a lot of research that needs to be done before this can be answered, so parents should use their best judgement. Consult a doctor and research the product before administering it to your children.

