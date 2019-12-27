WASHINGTON — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a tour helicopter with seven people aboard in Hawaii.

A news release says the owner of the tour helicopter contacted the Coast Guard around 45 minutes after it was due back from a tour of Kauai's Nā Pali Coast on Thursday evening.

The release says two of the passengers were believed to be minors. The helicopter has an electronic locators, but no signals had been received as of late Thursday night, local time.

A Coast Guard officer described weather conditions for the search as “challenging.” Further details weren't immediately available.

