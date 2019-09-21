DALLAS — A statue that sparked a lot of controversy and division in the city of Dallas now has a new home.

Once part of the Turtle Creek Park in Dallas, the Robert E. Lee statue was put up for auction after city leaders voted for its removal in 2017.

The statue is now on display at a resort in Lajitas, Texas, which is owned by oil and gas billionaire Kelcy Warren.

W. Scott Beasley, the president of WSB Resorts and Clubs, said the statue arrived at Black Jack’s Crossing Golf Course on Monday. Beasley shared a photo that showed workers placing the statue on its new pediment on Thursday.

“It was donated to the resort and we could not be a more proud recipient," he said.

The city of Dallas sold the Lee statue for more than $1.4 million at auction this year to a bidder who went by the online moniker “LawDude.”

Lajitas, Texas is about 600 miles from Dallas. The city is along the Rio Grande.

Black Jack’s Crossing has been open since 2012.

