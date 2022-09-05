Credit Karma ordered to pay users $3 million for 'false claims' that impacted credit scores

This happened between 2018 and 2021. It's unknown how many people were affected.

The Federal Trade Commission has ordered Credit Karma to pay users $3 million after falsely claiming they were pre-approved for credit cards, according to CNN.

FTC officials said nearly one-third of people who applied for those offers were ultimately denied and that misrepresentation impacted their credit scores.

Credit Karma said it disagrees with the FTC but is settling to avoid disruptions.