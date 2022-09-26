DART: The first test of planetary defense

NASA is intentionally crashing a spacecraft into an asteroid in the name of science.

CALIFORNIA, USA — The Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) is the the first attempt at protecting the Earth should an asteroid one day threaten our place in space, and it involves crashing a spacecraft into an asteroid. The target asteroid is Dimorphos.

"We've never done this before, and we're going to learn a lot about it from this test," said Kate Calvin, a NASA Chief Scientist, when talking about the DART mission.

"We have a Planetary Defense Coordination Office, and they have a few different things they're tasked with doing. One is finding, monitoring and tracking asteroids and comets, so knowing what's where and where it's headed. A second thing is looking into different technologies that we might be able to use to redirect an asteroid should one ever become a hazard, and that's what DART is."

The idea is that the force of the impact will slightly tweak the orbit of Dimorphos around its larger parent asteroid Didymos by about 1%. It's not much, but that's kind of the point. Dimorphos isn't a threat to Earth. The attempt is meant to see if this is a viable means of planetary defense should an asteroid ever threaten earth's place in space.

As for whether the mission was a success or not, it'll take a lot of eyes both in space and on the ground.

"There's a CubeSat that has been traveling with DART, and it will be able to take some up-close imagery," Calvin said. "And that'll... take pictures of the impact, the cloud that that comes off of impacting, as well as potentially the crater. We also have a bunch of ground-based and space-based telescopes, including the James Webb Space Telescope, Hubble and Lucy, that will all be pointed towards it. And there, we'll be able to observe the changes in the orbit from the impact."

It might sound a bit like something out of "Armageddon," but it's all in the name of science and the protection of humanity's only home.

WATCH ALSO: