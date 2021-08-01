FBI releases more detailed photos of person possibly setting pipe bombs at RNC, DNC headquarters before US Capitol riot

The still picture from a video camera shows a man wearing a gray hoodie, jeans and a mask, carrying a suspicious bag.

WASHINGTON — The FBI wants information on a masked, hooded person spotted by video cameras possibly placing, on the ground, one of the two pipe bombs found in the streets of Washington, D.C. on Wednesday amid the chaos at the U.S. Capitol Building.

The still picture from a video camera shows a person wearing a gray hoodie, jeans and a mask, carrying a suspicious black bag.

On Monday, January 11, the FBI tweeted more detailed photos from the surveillance photo, showing the suspect's sneakers and the backpack the suspect was carrying.

If you have any information concerning this incident, please contact the FBI's toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), or submit tips online at http://fbi.gov/USCapitol, said the FBI in its tweet on Thursday. There is now a $50,000 reward for information in this case.

DC Police said two pipe bombs and a cooler of Molotov cocktails were found near the Capitol while Trump supporters began to riot in the area, eventually breaking into the building.

Police Chief Robert Contee III announced the findings during a late Wednesday news conference that involved DC Mayor Muriel Bowser.

The pipe bombs were found outside of the local Democratic and Republican national committee offices, respectively. The pipe bombs were found inside a car, where a long gun was also discovered.

DC police responded to the Capitol after multiple calls to its dispatch units and at the request of US Capitol Police. They assisted in clearing pro-Trump rioters from the area after the building was overrun and in removing the pipe bombs and Molotov cocktails.



Rep. Elaine Luria, a Democrat from Norfolk, shared the information in a tweet. She also said that she had to evacuate her office in Washington because of a report of a pipe bomb outside of it. Luria added that she could hear "what sounds like multiple gunshots."

The congresswoman added to the original tweet, writing: "I don’t recognize our country today and the members of Congress who have supported this anarchy do not deserve to represent their fellow Americans."