Folsom native identified as 3rd person killed by lightning strike in DC

Brooks Lambertson, a 29-year-old Folsom native and a vice president for City National Bank, was in DC for business at the time of the lightning strike.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The third victim from the lightning strike that happened earlier this week in Washington, D.C. has been identified by his family and employer as a man from California.

Brooks Lambertson, a 29-year-old Folsom native and a vice president for City National Bank in charge of managing sponsorships for the company, was in D.C. on business, according to a news release.

"Brooks was an incredible young man who will be remembered for his generosity, kindness and unwavering positivity. His sudden loss is devastating for all who knew him, and his family, friends and colleagues appreciate the thoughts and prayers that have poured in from around the country," a spokesperson at the bank said.

According to Lambertson's LinkedIn page and social media profiles, he attended Vista Del Lago High School in Folsom from 2007-2011. He later graduated from California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo in 2015 with a bachelor’s degree in recreation, parks and tourism administration and a concentration in sports management.

A news release from City National Bank says he lived in downtown Los Angeles and was an avid sports fan.

"We are saddened by the tragic loss of life after the lightning strike in Lafayette Park," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement. "Our hearts are with the families who lost loved ones, and we are praying for those still fighting for their lives."

The same lightning strike that killed Lambertson also killed a couple visiting DC from Wisconsin and left a fourth person hospitalized.

According to a tweet from DC Fire and EMS, the four people were at the park outside the White House when the lightning strike happened. Witnesses told WUSA, ABC10's sister station in DC, the four people were standing under a tree when the lightning strike hit.

Watch more from ABC10: Multi-alarm fire burns through Rio Linda junkyard