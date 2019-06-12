We are well into the holiday season and shoppers are taking their shopping lists and checking them twice, but do you know the shipping deadlines to ensure your gifts arrive on time for Christmas?
Here is a list of shipping deadlines to keep in mind if your want your package to be delivered before Dec. 25.
Dec. 14: USPS Retail Ground
Dec. 20: First-Class Mail
Dec. 21: Priority Mail
Dec. 23: Priority Mail Express
For shipping to Alaska, Hawaii and internationally you can find deadlines here.
Dec. 13: UPS Ground
Dec. 19: 3-Day Select
Dec. 20: 2nd-Day Air
Dec. 23: Next Day Air
Dec. 25: Only UPS Express Critical Service is available. Call 1-800-714-8779 or visit upsexpresscritical.com for assistance.
Dec. 9: FedEx SmartPost
Dec. 16: Home Delivery & Ground
Dec. 19: Express Saver
Dec. 20: 2-Day & 2-Day Air service
Dec. 23: Standard, First and Priority Overnight
Dec. 25: For your last-minute needs FedEx offers same-day delivery on Christmas Day.
For shipping to Puerto Rico, Canada and Mexico you can find deadlines here.
Dec. 14: Last day for free shipping by Amazon
Dec. 18: Standard shipping
Dec. 22: Last day for free delivery with Amazon Prime
Dec. 23: One-Day delivery
While certain military mailing deadlines have passed USPS has three upcoming deadlines to get Christmas gifts to your loved ones overseas.
Priority Mail, First-Class Mail (letters and cards) and Priority Mail Express Military Service are still available.
Deadlines vary based on what military mail address you are sending your gift to. Check the USPS guide for specifics.
