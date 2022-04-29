What is Independent Bookstore Day and how can I support?

Independent Bookstore Day is a one-day national celebration that always takes place on the last Saturday in April.

Hey book lovers, this year, Independent Bookstore Day is Saturday, April 30th!

Independent Bookstore Day is a one-day national celebration that always takes place on the last Saturday in April. Around the United States, many independent bookstores celebrate with live music, food, arts and crafts, raffles, prizes, and more!

It was founded in 2014 by Samantha Schoech from the Northern California Independent Booksellers Alliance, or CALIBA. CALIBA is a non-profit dedicated to supporting and promoting the independent retail bookselling business in California.

Independent bookstores in Sacramento thrive off of books and the community, and Suzanne Richards, the owner and operator of J Crawfords Books, is excited to open her doors and celebrate the long-termed success of her bookstore.

"To me, Independent Bookstore Day is a day of celebration and it's celebrating independent bookstores all over the country," Richards said. "I feel like I'm a part of this community where we are providing this space, comfort, and alternatives to online shopping."

Different from shopping for books online, independent bookstores take pride in their establishment and providing books that have an emotional tie to a local reader or a community.

"Online sites can buy books in such massive bulk and we can't do that, but I can get to know you and I can figure out what you like and I can recommend books that speak right to the soul," Claire Bone, co-owner of Wild Sisters Book Company said.

Bookstores across the world have had to close down over the years due to the increase in online retailers like Amazon. Independent Bookstore Day is a day to support and celebrate bookstores that have overcome the technological shift and have instead embraced a good traditional book.

The passion and love of life's literature are visible in these independent bookstores, from the local authors on display to the kids' puzzles and crafts provided every day.

"For me, I love when I find someone who read the same book as I have and we're just talking about it or the kids that come in weekly, sometimes every day if they can just to read and connect with a book," Noelle Baganz, co-owner of Wild Sisters Book Company said.

Richards also mentioned how the trade policy at Crawfords Books allow kids to come in with their books and trade them for new ones and how it's also an opportunity for them to learn about money.

"People can come in and actually touch a book and feel it and smell it. I love being a part of that community to offer that space," Richards said.

How can I support?

There are many ways to celebrate and support all of life's literature during Independent Bookstore day and beyond.

"You can totally support us as little as coming in or engaging with us on social media," Bone said. "This isn't just for us, this is for any independent bookstore. Follow them on social media, engage with them, and get to know them."

You can visit GoldCountryBookTour.com to join in the Bookstore day festivities. Ten independent bookstores in Sacramento and surrounding areas will be participating, providing prizes, music, books, and fun!