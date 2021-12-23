LA police kill teen girl while firing shots at male suspect

Police also killed the male suspect.

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles police have fatally shot a 14-year-old girl who was inside a clothing store dressing room as they fired at a suspect who had assaulted a woman earlier.

The woman who had been assaulted was taken to the hospital with moderate to serious injuries.

The shots were fired around 11:45 a.m. at a Burlington store, formerly known as Burlington Coat Factory, in the North Hollywood area of the San Fernando Valley.

One of the bullets went through a dressing room wall when officers opened fire on the suspect. That bullet struck the 14-year-old girl inside.