A congresswoman who visited a federal detention center in New York City, where inmates have been stuck in cold, dark cells for days, says it was "surreal" to hear the inmates banging on the walls.

New York Rep. Nydia Velazquez visited the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn on Friday after seeing news reports that hundreds of inmates there have spent the past week largely without heat, power or the ability to communicate with their attorneys or families.

Velazquez says she was not allowed to speak to the inmates but was allowed access to common areas and showers.

The Democrat and other elected officials returned to the facility Saturday hoping to speak with inmates. When speaking with female detainees, Velazquez was told that they have not been receiving medication.

On Saturday the congresswoman posted to Twitter, saying that the warden updated the situation, and contractors are working to fix the issue. According to Velazquez, power is expected back Sunday night or sometime Monday.

"We will be watching closely," Velazquez tweeted. "Already this has gone on unacceptably long!"