Lawyer says firing officers 'not enough' following death of George Floyd

"[The family wants] these officers to have their day in court, and they want them to be punished adequately. Just termination of employment is not enough."

MINNEAPOLIS — Protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man in Minneapolis who was killed by a police officer this week, erupted across the country on Wednesday, including in Sacramento where a small crowd briefly blocked traffic.

A substantially larger crowd gathered in downtown Los Angeles for a Black Lives Matter protest that eventually led to blocking the 101 Freeway where protesters surrounded CHP patrol cars, breaking the rear window.

And in Minneapolis, a second night of protests rocked the city. The demonstration began outside the police precinct in the part of the city where the 46-year-old Floyd died on Memorial Day.

News helicopter footage showed several nearby stores being looted as police encircled the precinct house and made no evident move to intervene.

Mark T. Harris, an attorney with the Ben Crump Law Firm, which is representing Floyd’s family, said the protests are needed.

“I think protests are important,” Harris said. “I think aggressive protests are important, but by no means do I think people should go out and meet force with force."

On Monday, a horrific bystander video went viral showing a white Minneapolis police officer kneeling on the back of Floyd’s neck as he screamed “please, i can't breathe. please, man. please, somebody help me.”

Floyd lost consciousness and later died.

The video was recorded after police said they got a call from a convenience store about a "forgery in progress.” Harris said that the bill that was said to be fake has yet to be shown as counterfeit.

“The proprietor of the store said [he] had no reason to believe that Mr. Floyd was under the impression that it was counterfeit,” Harris explained. “He may have been a victim of whatever happened with that $20 bill. And, so over $20 dollars, his life was extinguished in a very brutal and cruel way."

The four officers involved in Floyd’s death were swiftly fired. Harris said the family is calling for that officer's arrest.

"They want these officers to have their day in court, and they want them to be punished adequately,” Harris said. “Just termination of employment is not enough."

President Donald Trump on Twitter Wednesday called for justice in Floyd’s death at the hands of the police officer.

Trump said he requested the FBI and Department of Justice investigate the “very sad and tragic” death.

“I have asked for this investigation to be expedited and greatly appreciate all of the work done by local law enforcement,” Trump wrote in a series of tweets. “My heart goes out to George’s family and friends. Justice will be served!”

Follow the conversation on Facebook with Chris Thomas.

READ MORE:

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP: