Man scales 50-story tower in downtown Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Office workers in downtown Oklahoma City got an unexpected passerby Tuesday morning.

A man scaled up the side of the Devon Energy Center skyscraper, eventually reaching the top of the 50-story tower.

Oklahoma City police around 9 a.m. tweeted that they were responding to a climber incident at the Devon tower in downtown.

By around 9:45 a.m., the man had reached the top, where police took him into custody, according to KOCO, the ABC affiliate in Oklahoma City.

Police also told KOCO that they took a drone operator, who was following the man up the tower, into custody.

Video from KOCO showed the man climbing the side of the building, apparently with no ropes, though it was unclear what other type of climbing gear he might have had.

The man appeared to be grabbing onto something along the frames of the building's windows as he climbed to the top. He made it safely to the top, where authorities were waiting for him when he arrived.

The names of the climber and drone operator have not been released. Police have not said what, if any, charges they face in the incident.

Individual is in custody at top of building. pic.twitter.com/PJbf3suBQT — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) June 14, 2022

The Devon tower, which was built in 2009 and stands around 840 feet tall, is the tallest skyscraper in Oklahoma.