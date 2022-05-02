FORT CARSON, Colo — The Department of Defense announced Friday the death of a soldier from Fort Carson who was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve.
Spc. Alex J. Ram died Tuesday, Feb. 1 as a result of a non-combat related incident in Syria, according to the Department of Defense.
Spc. Ram, 20, is from Rancho Cucamonga, California, and was assigned to the 1st SBCT, 4th Infantry Division.
"The passing of Spc. Alex Ram is an unfortunate loss for the entire Raider team," said Col. Andrew Steadman, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division.
"We want to convey our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends during this time of mourning. Every Soldier fills an important role in the Raider Brigade, and losing Alex is particularly tough. He brought honor to the uniform and was not only an outstanding Soldier, but a loyal friend. Alex will be deeply missed.”
The Department of Defense said Ram's death is under investigation.
