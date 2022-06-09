Aircrew survives U.S. Navy helicopter crash near El Centro Navy training range

All four aircrew members aboard survived the crash, according to the Naval Air Facility El Centro.

SAN DIEGO — On Thursday, the Naval Air Facility in El Centro reported that a military aircraft had crashed about 35 miles north of Yuma, Arizona.

According to the Naval Air Facility El Centro Facebook post, a U.S. Navy helicopter crashed on Thursday on a U.S. Navy training range near El Centro, CA.

All four of the aircrew members aboard the helicopter survived the crash.

However, one of the aircrew members suffered a non-life threatening injury and has been transported to a local hospital.

The alleged crash comes just one day after a Marine Corps Osprey aircraft carrying five Marines crashed Wednesday in the Southern California desert near Glamis in Imperial County on Wednesday afternoon.

All 5 Marines on board have been confirmed deceased according to a release Thursday morning from the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing.

