Remains of sailor killed during Pearl Harbor returned to Minnesota

The remains of Lloyd Timm returned home to Minnesota Thursday after he was killed aboard the USS Oklahoma during Pearl Harbor 80 years ago.

KELLOGG, Minn. — A Minnesota WWII service member killed during the attack on Pearl Harbor 80 years ago is finally back home.

The remains of Navy Seaman 2nd Class Lloyd Timm arrived at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Thursday afternoon.

He was one of about 429 sailors killed while aboard the U.S.S. Oklahoma as it was anchored at Pearl Harbor's Ford Island.

Timm grew up in Kellogg, Minnesota, and was just 19 years old when he died.

His family stood by as the remains were carried onto Minnesota soil, and was welcomed home with military honors.

"It's a great day for the whole family that's here...80 years after he was killed at Pearl Harbor, to finally be able to come home, it's just really nice," said Lloyd Ness, Timm's nephew.

Timm was one of many sailors from the U.S.S. Oklahoma, whose unidentified remains were buried in a mass grave in the Hawaiian capital of Honolulu.

Efforts to exhume and identify the remains didn't start until 2015.

Timm is among twelve other sailors aboard the Oklahoma having been from Minnesota, of which only nine have been positively identified and prepared for burial, according to Lieutenant Commander Michael Sheehan of the U.S. Naval Reserve.

"It's very important for service members to remember and to see things like this happen, because it reinforces the idea that when you sign up for the U.S. armed forces, and something happens, we will make every effort to find you."

Timm's funeral will be held on Monday, Sept. 6 at the City of Kellogg's Greenfield Cemetery.