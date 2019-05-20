KINGS BAY BASE, Ga. — A report by Military.com revealed that U.S. Navy submarine sailors created a "rape list" filled with sexually explicit comments made toward female crew members.

The list reportedly targetted female sailors aboard the USS Florida, homeported at Kings Bay, Georgia. It is the second American submarine to integrate women.

"Lewd and sexist comments and jokes were tolerated, and trust up and down the chain of command was nonexistent," according to a 74-page investigation into misconduct.

Captain Gregory Kercher, who became the crew's commanding officer in 2017, was fired in August 2018 for a loss of confidence in his ability to lead following the incident, according to the report.

The investigation said Kercher was alerted about two lists on June 16, 2018.

One list ranked women on board using a star system, while the other list included comments about sexual acts male crew members wanted to do with the female crew members. The names and ranks of the female crew members were also included in the lists.

"The sexually explicit list describes various USS Florida females by appearances, characteristics and various sexual acts the creators of the list wish to perform with them," the investigation states. "The list describes aggressive sexual activity, but does not reference non-consensual acts."

The report says women on board became concerned for their safety as rumors of a rape list spread throughout the crew and Navy leaders failed to address those concerns, leading to the firing of Kercher.

Two submarine sailors were also dismissed and an undisclosed number of sailors have undergone administrative punishments, the report said.