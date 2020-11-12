Search and rescue efforts underway for possible Sailor overboard

The ship initiated search and rescue procedures after a lookout spotted what appeared to be a person in the water on Thursday.

U.S. Navy crews were searching off the coast of Southern California Friday for a sailor who may have gone overboard off the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt.

About 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, the ship initiated search and rescue procedures after a lookout spotted what appeared to be a person in the water. Three search and rescue helicopters and a Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat were launched in response, and one Sailor was unaccounted for during a command-wide muster.

The U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Navy aircraft, USS Bunker Hill (CG 52), USS Russell (DDG 59), and USS Howard (DDG 83), and USS Charleston (LCS 18) are participating in the search and rescue efforts.