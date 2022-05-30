“It’s better to give than receive” | Solar company awards Marine veteran with solar panel system at no cost

A Marine veteran’s home in Oceanside has gone solar after a gift from a veteran-owned solar company, Semper Solaris.

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A Marine veteran’s home in Oceanside has gone solar after a gift from a veteran-owned solar company, Semper Solaris. It’s part of what the company calls its ‘Semper Cares’ initiative.

“When they called us, I was shocked. Honestly, I thought it was fake,” said Kelly Clark, who nominated Sgt. Major Douglas Berry and wife Megan by writing a letter along with her husband, Ian. “I had no idea a small letter would make such a difference.”

Their heart-felt letter worked. Sgt. Major Berry was selected to receive a brand-new set of solar panels. All $20,000-worth of equipment was awarded to him and his family completely free of charge.

“All new panels. There’s four right here on this edge of the building,” said Sgt. Major Berry. “Pretty amazing. I mean we all know how much we’re paying for power here in San Diego.”

All 18 panels were installed over a 3-day period. Now Sgt. Major Berry and his wife and their two kids will benefit from powering their home with solar energy and all the savings that come with it.

“Hopefully zero it out if that’s possible in San Diego,” said Sgt. Major Berry. “They said 18 panels is probably going to do the job.”

The son of a marine, Sgt. Major Doug Berry enlisted in the United States Marine Corps at the age of 18. Over the course of his 28-year career, he saw plenty of combat in the Middle East including the Battle of Fallujah during the Iraq War in 2004.

“23 guys later, couple hundred wounded in action. Some came back with us and some didn’t. It’s part of what we do but it actually kind of inspires you and kind of motivates you to go on and continue to do it because they paid the ultimate sacrifice,” said Sgt. Major Berry.

He holds a special place in his heart for the fallen heroes he has served with during his military career, and Memorial Day is a time to remember them.

“To be able to go down to some of the cemeteries, sit at some of the gravesites and just remember who they were and talk about them and have a beer with them like they were still with us,” said Sgt. Major Berry. “They’ll never be forgotten.”

Semper Solaris owner, Kelly Shawhan, is also a veteran and he enjoys giving back.

“The old adage, ‘It’s better to give than receive’ is so true because on a day like today, this is my own personal parade here because I get to watch the smiles on these people’s faces and everyone’s lit up and glowing and just enjoying their day.”