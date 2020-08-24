Travis Air Force Base to resume operations after evacuation order

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — Normal operations will resume at Travis Air Force Base after the LNU Lightning Complex Fire forced a mandatory evacuation evacuation order Wednesday.
Col. Corey Simmons lifted the evacuation order Friday.
“It’s been a challenging week for Team Travis and the surrounding communities,” Simmons said. “The safety of Team Travis Airmen and families remain our No. 1 number focus right now – especially since some families are still displaced and some have lost their homes or have damaged property."
